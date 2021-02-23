 Skip to main content
'Top shooter' sentenced for four St. Louis-area armed robberies
ST. LOUIS — A man once called one of the St. Louis area's "top shooters" was sentenced Monday to 18 years in federal prison on four counts of armed robbery.

Warren Johnson, 56, admitted that on the evening of Oct. 18, 2017, he tried to rob the Subway restaurant at 2255 South Grand in St. Louis. An employee ran to the back of the store and Johnson and another man left, his plea says.

Warren Johnson

Warren Johnson faces federal charges in four robberies after authorities focused on his alleged crimes as part of a crackdown on the area's "most violent offenders."

On Nov. 19, 2017, Johnson robbed the Walgreens at 7501 Olive Boulevard in University City of about $800.

Three days later, Johnson robbed the Walgreens at 12006 Manchester Road in Des Peres of nearly $400, according to plea filings.

On Nov. 25, Johnson stole about $300 from the Dollar General store at 2239 Woodson Road in Overland.

He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Monday to four armed robbery charges and two gun charges. 

In 2018, Johnson's arrest was marked as one of the successes of a program targeting the area's most violent offenders, also known by law enforcement as the top shooters. At the time, officials said Johnson was identified as a suspect in approximately 20 robberies.

His federal sentence will run at the same time as any sentences on related state court convictions.

