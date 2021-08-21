Tow truck driver killed after man drives off truck ramp in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A local tow truck driver was killed Friday morning when a car drove up the truck's ramp and struck him, police said.

Anthony McCoy, 23, was working to tow a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Adelaide Avenue exit when a 39-year-old man in a Honda Accord drove up the ramp, struck McCoy and vaulted off the top of the truck. The Honda rolled onto its roof and slid about 200 feet until it came to rest.