Tower Grove East building partially collapses after being struck by SUV

ST. LOUIS — A building in Tower Grove East partially collapsed Wednesday after it was struck by an SUV.
St. Louis fire officials said a car and the SUV collided at the corner of Arsenal Street and South Compton Avenue, causing the SUV to veer off the road and hit a support beam at the front of the building.
The structure housed a number of apartments.
Six people were evacuated from the building unharmed. The two drivers were transported to a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.