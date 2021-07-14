 Skip to main content
Tower Grove East building partially collapses after being struck by SUV
Tower Grove East building partially collapses after being struck by SUV

ST. LOUIS — A building in Tower Grove East partially collapsed Wednesday after it was struck by an SUV. 

St. Louis fire officials said a car and the SUV collided at the corner of Arsenal Street and South Compton Avenue, causing the SUV to veer off the road and hit a support beam at the front of the building. 

The structure housed a number of apartments.

Six people were evacuated from the building unharmed. The two drivers were transported to a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 

