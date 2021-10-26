Towering steeple goes up in flames at vacant church in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — The steeple of a vacant and historic Central West End church went up in flames early Tuesday.
St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the cause of the blaze at the abandoned Baptist church is under investigation. No one was hurt.
The church is at 500 North Kingshighway. Its steeple towers some 130 to 140 feet high, and was ablaze when a St. Louis police officer on patrol drove by and spotted it about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
"It was on fire, from the ground, all the way to the top," Jenkerson said.
Jenkerson said quick work by the St. Louis Fire Department, using five aerial units, contained the flames to the steeple.
As soon as the battalion chief saw the fire, he quickly struck a second alarm, summoning more equipment and crew. In all, about 50 firefighters helped put out the blaze.
The church, which was boarded up, has multiple buildings and a courtyard. It takes up an entire city block. Jenkerson estimated the steeple as six or seven stories tall.
After seeing the first dramatic photo of the fire, Jenkerson said, "I didn't think we could contain it to the steeple but they did a great job."
The 1907 church was formerly Holy Corners Second Baptist Church. The deteriorating building has been recognized by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation, which placed the site on its “Places in Peril” list in 2019.
Property records shows it is owned by Chippewa Lofts LLC. No one from that firm was available for comment.
In 2012, the Post-Dispatch reported that a brewery was briefly considering turning the church into a brewery, bar and event space. More recently, a group was planning to turn the complex into a hall of fame for gospel music.
Monica Butler, owner of The Butler Group and founder of Archview Media, planned to redevelop the building into a 40,000-square-foot Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Cultural Arts, Entertainment and Gospel Research Center.
The church is part of the Holy Corners National Register District near Kingshighway and Washington Boulevard. According to Missouri Preservation, vandals have stolen copper gutters, stained glass windows, decorative door hardware and other elements in recent years.