Town and Country man shot to death in Brentwood parking lot
Town and Country man shot to death in Brentwood parking lot

UPDATED at 5:30 p.m. Monday with the identity of the victim and a reward for information in the investigation.

BRENTWOOD — A man was shot and killed late Saturday on a Brentwood parking lot near the Drury Inn hotel, authorities said.

Brentwood police officers responded to reports of shots fired just before midnight in the 8700 block of Eager Road. They found 53-year-old Sergei Zacharev, of Town and Country, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Zacharev was an anesthesiologist, and he lived in the 5800 block of Topping Woods Estate Drive.

About 25 investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are working the case. Investigators were searching for clues on the lot between the hotel and the Bonefish Grill restaurant on Sunday.

Anyone with information related to the case can call 314-963-6708 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Those who provide information in the case will be eligible for a reward up to $15,000.

