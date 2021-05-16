Town and Country man shot to death on parking lot in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD — A man was shot and killed late Saturday on a Brentwood parking lot near the Drury Inn hotel, authorities said.
Brentwood police officers responded to reports of shots fired just before midnight in the 8700 block of Eager Road. They found the 58-year-old man from Town and Country with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim's name will be released after his family is notified.
About 25 investigators with the Major Case Squad are working the case. Police released few details Sunday. Investigators were searching for clues on the lot between the hotel and the Bonefish Grill restaurant.
Anyone with information related to this case can call 314-963-6708 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
From staff reports
