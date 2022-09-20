Town and Country police arrest two suspected car thieves after chase

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Police captured two boys suspected of tampering with cars after a chase early Tuesday in Town and Country.

One of the boys had what police described as an assault rifle modified handgun.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

Police said two other suspects got away in a stolen work truck. The missing work truck is described as a white 2020 Ford transit van with license plate GF3N3F. The truck has yellow "Pella windows" logos.

The boys arrested were described as juveniles, 17 or younger.

The incident began about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday when residents of the Mason Valley subdivision called 911 after seeing people lifting car door handles.

Police saw a car trying to leave the subdivision. Officers put down spike strips to flatten its tires. Four people jumped out of that car, which was stolen in Webster Groves, and ran into Queeny Park.

Manchester, Des Peres, Creve Coeur, the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis County police joined Town and Country police in the search for the four suspects.

About 20 minutes later, a resident's work truck was stolen and spotted speeding along the 1800 block of South Mason Road.

Dispatchers started getting a flurry of calls from residents who saw two people running through backyards toward Manchester Meadows. Police arrested the one with the gun behind Arm Up, 13901 Manchester Road. A second suspect running near Fresh Thyme Market was arrested.

Police have released no description of the two who got away.