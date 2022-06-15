Town and Country police searching for gunman who shot worker outside of retirement community

TOWN AND COUNTRY — An employee of the Garden Villas West retirement community was shot outside the complex Tuesday night and left on the shoulder of the outer road of Highway 40 (Interstate 64), authorities said.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from St. Louis, was hit more than once but is expected to survive, police said.

Jeff McNutt, a detective sergeant with the Town and Country Police Department, insisted the shooting was not a random act of violence.

"We believe, at this point, that the victim and the suspect had been driving in a vehicle together" and knew each other, McNutt said in an interview Wednesday.

Police have made no arrests.

McNutt said police have a vague description of the attacker, but didn't elaborate; police said they don't know yet if the person who shot the employee was a man or woman. Detectives haven't had a chance to talk with the victim in the hospital, due to his condition, McNutt added.

The shooting, reported in multiple 911 calls starting at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, was in front of Garden Villas West at 13590 South Outer Forty Road. Town and Country police said no residents and no other employees were injured.

South Outer 40 between Highway 141 and Maryville Center Drive was closed to traffic for about two hours during the police investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Town and Country police at 314-747-4600.

