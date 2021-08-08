 Skip to main content
Tractor trailer carrying hundreds of pigs tips over on St. Louis County highway ramp
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A truck filled with hundreds of pigs overturned on the ramp from Interstate 270 onto Interstate 64 on Sunday evening, causing some of the pigs to escape, Missouri Highway Patrol officials said.

Troopers responded to the accident at about 7:30 p.m. and found that the driver was not injured. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Another truck was sent to take the pigs from the scene. As of 9:30 p.m., Corporal Dallas Thompson said, most of the pigs were corralled, but the ramp will likely remain closed for two more hours.

"It wasn't raining, so I'm not real sure what caused (the truck) to run off the edge of the road," Thompson said.

