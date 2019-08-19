ST. LOUIS — A 29-year-old man is being charged with seven felonies in connection with a June shooting at a downtown St. Louis bar.
Donald Clark Jr. is accused of using a 9mm gun inside Voce Bar, intending to hit another man, but he also shot two women, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.
Clark, who has a previous conviction for stealing a motor vehicle, now is facing four counts of assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.
Multiple witnesses identified Clark as the shooter and a regular at the bar, police said.
Clark was arrested Friday after an officer pulled him over because of an issue with tinted windows. Officers searched the car and found a 9 mm handgun, which is the same gun police believe was used at the Voce Bar shooting.
The probable cause statement says Clark admitted to "scuffling" with one of the shooting victims.
However, Clark said the gun belonged to the shooting victim and that Clark took the gun from him.
Back in June, officers arrived at Voce Bar, saw people running out and went in and found the three victims.
Following a detention hearing Monday, Clark is being held without bond.