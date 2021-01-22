Train derailment closes Highway 3 in Metro East

Crews were at the scene of a train derailment that closed Highway 3 in Fairmont City on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Six train cars were derailed, some carrying automobiles. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday. No one was injured. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
From staff reports
UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. Friday with additional details
FAIRMONT CITY — Authorities reported no injuries following a train derailment late Thursday night that closed Highway 3 in Fairmont City.
Six train cars, some carrying automobiles, derailed at 11:48 p.m. Thursday just east of Highway 3, near Packers Avenue.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the train cars to leave the tracks.
The train was an Alton & Southern Railway train heading from the rail yard in East St. Louis to a rail yard in Madison, Illinois. The derailment damaged 350 feet of track.
Asim S. Raza, a rail spokesman, said the rail cars were removed and the track is being repaired. The highway should reopen around noon.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected with time of derailment.
