A train derailed Tuesday afternoon in Dupo, causing a fire and leading to the evacuation of schools in the town, authorities said.
Fox 2 reported that the train was carrying ethanol.
The Dupo School District posted on Facebook that it had been told to evacuate the schools and students were being taken to Columbia High School.
The district's post said: "We have been given evacuation orders due to the train derailment in Dupo. All students and staff are being transported to Columbia High School. Parents must sign out students at the front door."
Black smoke coming from the derailment scene can be seen for miles.
The Vertex Chemical Corporation at 3101 at Carondelet Avenue is near the scene of the derailment in the 4400 block of Carondelet.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted that Ameren had to cut power to high-tension lines running over the fire, meaning that the East Carondelet area had no electricity.
There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries in the derailment.
This is a developing story.