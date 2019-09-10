Firefighters from several departments put out a blaze on the Union Pacific tracks after a train derailment near downtown Dupo on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
A resident watches as a firetruck arrives in downtown Dupo to help fight a tanker fire from a derailed train near downtown Dupo on Tuesday, Sept. 10. 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
A trailer park in Dupo, Ill., was evacuated after smoke from a train derailment blanketed the area near downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Union Pacific workers and firefighters stage at the scene of a tanker fire from a derailed train near downtown Dupo on Tuesday, Sept. 10. 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
UPDATED at 5 p.m. with additional details from the scene and the extinguishing of the fire.
DUPO, Ill. — A freight train carrying a flammable liquid derailed Tuesday afternoon at a rail yard here, causing a fire that sent rolling flames and thick black smoke into the air and prompting the evacuation of schools and nearby homes.
A few hundred customers lost power, according to Ameren Illinois. No one was injured, said St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons.
By 4:30 p.m., about four hours after the train derailed, emergency crews had extinguished the fire and were cleaning up the yard, Simmons said.
"I could see the smoke all the way up in Belleville," said Dallas Crable, a Dupo resident, who was heading home after mowing lawns on Tuesday in the neighboring city. Crable declined to evacuate. "Unless they tell me its mandatory, I ain’t leaving. I’m far enough back I’m not going to worry about it."
Union Pacific said the train derailed at about 12:45 p.m. in the rail yard, at 4400 Carondelet Avenue. The fire billowed west of North Main Street and north of Carondelet. The railroad said in a statement that the tank car that first caught fire contained a liquid called methyl isobutyl ketone, which is typically used as a solvent.
Simmons said 13 cars derailed; one held ethanol and three others plastic granules, all which fed the flames.
The county ordered three subdivisions, two schools and a business to evacuate.
The Dupo School District sent its students to Columbia High School for parent pickup.
The Vertex Chemical plant, at 3101 Carondelet, evacuated about 25 employees, Simmons said.
Ameren had to cut power to high-tension lines running over the fire, St. Clair County said. Ameren Illinois said several hundred customers were without electricity for a few hours. Electricity was restored by 3:20 p.m., the company said.
Simmons and Kristen South, a railroad spokeswoman, both said the smoke from the fire didn't pose a significant health hazard.
Simmons said he didn't know what the train was doing when it derailed, and didn't know what caused the derailing.
He expected a routine follow-up by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.