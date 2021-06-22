 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Treasurer of St. Louis postal workers' union admits embezzling $180K
0 comments

Treasurer of St. Louis postal workers' union admits embezzling $180K

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The treasurer of a St. Louis postal union pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling nearly $180,000.

Yvette Luster stole from Postal Mail Handlers Local 314 in a series of ways, according to her plea documents. From January 2016 to April 2020, Luster made unauthorized ATM withdrawals 203 times; used the union debit card for flights, meals and other personal purchases for herself and relatives; and wrote unauthorized checks to herself, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay McClure-Hartman said during a court hearing.

Luster also received payments for falsely claiming she was doing union work on her own time, or so-called "lost time" payments.

The union is largely funded through dues from members, McClure-Hartman said. The union represented 465 mail handlers in 2019.

Luster could face 18 to 24 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, which depend on a number of factors.

In January, Local 314 President Scott E. Rodgers pleaded not guilty to an embezzlement charge accusing him of stealing $80,000 via ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases.

His case is pending.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nationwide firework shortage leaves local dealers understocked

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports