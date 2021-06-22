Treasurer of St. Louis postal workers' union admits embezzling $180K

ST. LOUIS — The treasurer of a St. Louis postal union pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling nearly $180,000.

Yvette Luster stole from Postal Mail Handlers Local 314 in a series of ways, according to her plea documents. From January 2016 to April 2020, Luster made unauthorized ATM withdrawals 203 times; used the union debit card for flights, meals and other personal purchases for herself and relatives; and wrote unauthorized checks to herself, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay McClure-Hartman said during a court hearing.

Luster also received payments for falsely claiming she was doing union work on her own time, or so-called "lost time" payments.

The union is largely funded through dues from members, McClure-Hartman said. The union represented 465 mail handlers in 2019.

Luster could face 18 to 24 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, which depend on a number of factors.

In January, Local 314 President Scott E. Rodgers pleaded not guilty to an embezzlement charge accusing him of stealing $80,000 via ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases.

His case is pending.

