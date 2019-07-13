O'FALLON • A man was impaled when a limb fell from a dead tree and through a car windshield Friday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
John R. Dean, 48, of O'Fallon was driving a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire southbound on Missouri Highway 79 south of Route M when the branch fell. The highway patrol was called to the scene at about 2:15 p.m. Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dean was the only person inside the car at the time, according to the highway patrol. Route 79 was closed in both directions while the accident was investigated.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.