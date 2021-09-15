Tree falls on car, killing man from Fenton area

A man from the Fenton area died Tuesday when a tree fell on a car in Iron County, police said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man as 64-year-old Alan K. Ainley.
About 6 p.m. Tuesday, Ainley was a passenger in a 2014 Kia Forte heading south on Highway 21, about three miles west of the town of Glover, Missouri.
The patrol said a tree fell on the vehicle, and Ainley died at the scene.
A 56-year-old woman driving the car suffered minor injuries.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
