Tree falls on car, killing man from Fenton area

A man from the Fenton area died Tuesday when a tree fell on a car in Iron County, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man as 64-year-old Alan K. Ainley.

About 6 p.m. Tuesday, Ainley was a passenger in a 2014 Kia Forte heading south on Highway 21, about three miles west of the town of Glover, Missouri.

The patrol said a tree fell on the vehicle, and Ainley died at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman driving the car suffered minor injuries.

