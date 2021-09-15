Tree falls on car, killing retired sheriff's deputy from Fenton area

UPDATED at 11:40 a.m. with information from coroner, sheriff and National Weather Service

A retired Jefferson County sheriff's deputy died Tuesday when a tree fell on his car as he and his wife traveled on an Iron County highway, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man as 64-year-old Alan K. Ainley. His wife suffered minor injuries, the county coroner said.

Jefferson County sheriff Dave Marshak said Ainley, who went by his middle name Kirk, retired in 2012 after working for the sheriff's department since 1987.

About 6 p.m. Tuesday, Ainley was a passenger in a 2014 Kia Forte heading south on Highway 21, about three miles west of the town of Glover, Missouri, when a tree fell.

"The tree fell, striking the entire car, landing on top of the vehicle," said Iron County coroner Tim Harbison.

Ainley died at the scene.

