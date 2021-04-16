Trial again postponed in murder, sex assault case at Catholic Supply store

CLAYTON — A judge on Friday again postponed the trial for a Jefferson County man accused of sexually assaulting two women and murdering a third at a Catholic Supply store in 2018 near Manchester.

Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker granted a motion from Thomas Bruce's new lawyer to push back his August trial to allow more time to prepare for trial.

Mary Fox, Missouri's chief public defender, took over Bruce's case in February after Bruce's former public defender, Brice Donnelly, left to work for a private criminal defense firm.

The judge set Bruce's new trial to start with jury selection on Oct. 27. It's the second time the judge has postponed Bruce's trial.