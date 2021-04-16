Trial again postponed in murder, sex assault case at Catholic Supply store

CLAYTON — A judge on Friday again postponed the trial for a Jefferson County man accused of sexually assaulting two women and murdering a third at a Catholic Supply store in 2018 near Manchester.
Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker granted a motion from Thomas Bruce's new lawyer to push back his August trial to allow more time to prepare for trial.
Mary Fox, Missouri's chief public defender, took over Bruce's case in February after Bruce's former public defender, Brice Donnelly, left to work for a private criminal defense firm.
The judge set Bruce's new trial to start with jury selection on Oct. 27. It's the second time the judge has postponed Bruce's trial.
Bruce was charged in St. Louis County with first-degree murder and multiple counts of sodomy, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary and tampering with evidence. Police say he sexually assaulted the women and murdered Jamie Schmidt, 53, a customer at the store, on Nov. 19, 2018.
Bruce also has a pending case in Jefferson County where police say he sexually assaulted a 77-year-old woman near Hillsboro on Sept. 27, 2018, two months before the attack at the Catholic Supply store.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
