Trial again postponed in murder, sex assault case at Catholic Supply store
Catholic Supply murder suspect appears in court

Madeline DeHart-Ryan, a legal assistant with the public defender's office, speaks with Thomas Bruce as he appears in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Bruce, of rural Jefferson County, has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple counts of sodomy, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary and tampering with evidence in the crime at the Catholic Supply store in Manchester. Photo by Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/ via Pool

 Robert Cohen

CLAYTON — A judge on Friday again postponed the trial for a Jefferson County man accused of sexually assaulting two women and murdering a third at a Catholic Supply store in 2018 near Manchester.

Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker granted a motion from Thomas Bruce's new lawyer to push back his August trial to allow more time to prepare for trial.

Mary Fox, Missouri's chief public defender, took over Bruce's case in February after Bruce's former public defender, Brice Donnelly, left to work for a private criminal defense firm.

The judge set Bruce's new trial to start with jury selection on Oct. 27. It's the second time the judge has postponed Bruce's trial.

Bruce was charged in St. Louis County with first-degree murder and multiple counts of sodomy, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary and tampering with evidence. Police say he sexually assaulted the women and murdered Jamie Schmidt, 53, a customer at the store, on Nov. 19, 2018.

Bruce also has a pending case in Jefferson County where police say he sexually assaulted a 77-year-old woman near Hillsboro on Sept. 27, 2018, two months before the attack at the Catholic Supply store.

Jamie Schmidt

Jamie Schmidt, of House Springs, was killed in a shooting at a Catholic Supply store in St. Louis County on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Photo provided by family
