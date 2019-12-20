Trial date postponed for St. Louis officers accused of beating undercover colleague

ST. LOUIS — The trial date for St. Louis police officers accused of beating an undercover colleague during protests in 2017 was postponed Friday until Sept. 28.

The trial of Dustin Boone, 36, and Christopher Myers, 28, had been scheduled for early 2020, but after Steven Korte, 42, was added to their indictment last week, Korte's lawyer asked for a delay.

All have pleaded not guilty.

Charging documents say undercover officer Luther Hall, who was documenting the actions of protesters for police, was not committing a crime when he was arrested. The officers did not have probable cause to arrest Hall, who they thought was a protester, and used unreasonable force to take him into custody, according to the charges.

Boone, Myers and Korte face a charge of depriving Hall of his civil rights. Korte is also charged with lying to the FBI, and Myers is additionally charged with obstructing the investigation by destroying Hall's cellphone.

Two other officers, Randy Hays, 33, and Bailey Colletta, 26, have already pleaded guilty in the case.

Hays last month admitted striking Hall three to five times with a riot baton and shoving him to the ground. Colletta pleaded guilty in September and admitted lying to both the FBI and a federal grand jury about Hall’s arrest.