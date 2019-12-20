Trial date postponed for St. Louis officers accused of beating undercover colleague

St. Louis police officers Randy Hays and Bailey Colletta leave the federal courthouse following their first appearance in court on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Hays is one of three officers charged with kicking and beating an undercover officer and Colletta is charged with lying to a grand jury to cover it up during a night of police protests in 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Former St. Louis Police officer Bailey Colletta walks out of federal court in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the arrest and beating of an undercover police officer in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police use a technique called "kettling," in which exits are blocked in and people are arrested en masse on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the corner of Washington Avenue and Tucker Boulevard. Dozens of protesters, residents, journalists and legal observers were caught in the group arrest as people protested for a third day after former police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. Photo by a St. Louis resident
Suspended St. Louis police officer Dustin Boone(right) and his lawyer Patrick Kilgore(left) walk out of Federal Court in St. Louis after Boone turned himself in and made an appearance before a judge on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — The trial date for St. Louis police officers accused of beating an undercover colleague during protests in 2017 was postponed Friday until Sept. 28.
The trial of Dustin Boone, 36, and Christopher Myers, 28, had been scheduled for early 2020, but after Steven Korte, 42, was added to their indictment last week, Korte's lawyer asked for a delay.
All have pleaded not guilty.
Charging documents say undercover officer Luther Hall, who was documenting the actions of protesters for police, was not committing a crime when he was arrested. The officers did not have probable cause to arrest Hall, who they thought was a protester, and used unreasonable force to take him into custody, according to the charges.
Boone, Myers and Korte face a charge of depriving Hall of his civil rights. Korte is also charged with lying to the FBI, and Myers is additionally charged with obstructing the investigation by destroying Hall's cellphone.
Two other officers, Randy Hays, 33, and Bailey Colletta, 26, have already pleaded guilty in the case.
Hays last month admitted striking Hall three to five times with a riot baton and shoving him to the ground. Colletta pleaded guilty in September and admitted lying to both the FBI and a federal grand jury about Hall’s arrest.