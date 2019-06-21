CLAYTON • The trial of a man accused of a murder at a Catholic Supply store won't be held for at least another 15 months, his lawyer said Friday.
The trial of Thomas Bruce, 53, on charges of first-degree murder and multiple counts of sodomy, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary and tampering with evidence was set for Oct. 13, 2020, at a scheduling conference Friday morning in St. Louis County Circuit Court. The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker.
Prosecutors say that on Nov. 19, Bruce, of rural Jefferson County, made two women in the store perform sex acts, and killed Jamie Schmidt, 53, a customer from House Springs, when she refused.
Bruce also has been charged with burglary, kidnapping, assault, sexual abuse and harassment in an attack on a 77-year-old Jefferson County woman in her home near Hillsboro two months before the Catholic Supply murder.
Bruce, who is being held without bond, has pleaded not guilty in both cases.