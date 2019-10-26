ST. LOUIS — William Don Tisaby, the ex-FBI agent indicted on perjury and evidence tampering charges, was given a trial date of March 30, 2020, his lawyer told the Post-Dispatch.
Tisaby, 67, of Alabama, is charged with six counts of perjury and one count of evidence tampering, accused of lying during depotisions last year during the investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.
On Friday, defense lawyer Jermaine Wooten and special prosecutor Gerard "Jerry" Carmody agreed to a March 30 trial date before Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach.
Wooten has said Tisaby is “absolutely 100 percent innocent” and is the target of a racially motivated grand jury investigation. Tisaby was indicted in June for allegedly lying during depositions last year before Greitens' trial date.
Tisaby was hired by Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner in January 2018 to investigate Greitens after news broke that he had had an affair with his hairdresser as he was preparing to run for office in 2015. The woman’s ex-husband claimed Greitens threatened to release a photo of her partly undressed if she exposed their affair. Greitens denied that.