Trial of St. Louis cops accused of role in beating of undercover colleague put off until March

ST. LOUIS — The federal criminal trial of three St. Louis police officers accused of a role in the beating of an undercover colleague during protests in 2017 has been postponed until March.
The trial of Dustin Boone, Stephen Korte and Christopher Myers had been scheduled for September. But Korte lawyer John Rogers asked for the delay on July 6, citing the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the defense's ability to have hearings and investigate the case. Rogers also raised concerns about selecting a jury during a time of social distancing.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Monday ordered the trial postponed until March 15.
Prosecutors say that Luther Hall, who was working undercover amid a protest following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on a murder charge, was arrested without probable cause and beaten by colleagues.
Boone, Myers and Korte have been accused of depriving Hall of his civil rights. Prosecutors say Korte lied to the FBI, and Myers obstructed the investigation by destroying Hall’s cellphone.
All three have pleaded not guilty and lodged various legal and factual challenges to the case.
The trial date was postponed in December after Korte was added to the indictment. Two others have pleaded guilty and await sentencing, which has also been delayed. Bailey Colletta admitted lying to the FBI and a federal grand jury about Hall’s assault. Randy Hays pleaded guilty in November to one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law and admitted hitting Hall three to five times with a baton and shoving him to the ground.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.