Trial of three St. Louis cops accused of beating undercover colleague begins

By Monday, 600 prospective jurors had been winnowed down by questionnaires that asked about jurors' fears of COVID-19 and other issues, and lawyers were questioning them in groups of about 30.

The trial will be among only a handful that have been conducted during the pandemic. In July, court officials imposed rules to protect jurors and participants, including a mask requirement, social distancing and the installation of plexiglass panels. Trials were suspended again when the pandemic worsened, but many court officials and employees have since been vaccinated.

Lawyers for Korte and Myers balked at wearing masks and having their clients wear them, saying in an earlier hearing that masks have historically been associated with criminal conduct. U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry said lawyers will have to wear masks unless speaking but the defendants could go maskless.

Seating is so limited, however, that the judge established an overflow courtroom where a live video feed will be shown.