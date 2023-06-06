CLAYTON — A trial opened Tuesday for two men charged with first-degree murder in a 2019 double homicide in Jennings.

Prosecutors accuse Edward Nixon, 27, of Jennings, and Cortez Caves, 26, of Black Jack, of killing two men in a drive-by shooting at Jennings Station Road and McLaran Avenue near the New York Market liquor store in December 2019.

The prosecution said that video evidence from the liquor store and witness testimony would reveal the two shot and killed Trevion Berry, 24, and Byron Staples, 28, both of Jennings.

A third man originally charged in the double homicide, Matthew A. Granberry, 28, of Jennings, reached a plea deal for a reduced sentence in August 2022.

“You will be firmly convinced of the guilt of both the defendants,” St. Louis County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Virginia Nye told the court on Tuesday.

But Donnell Smith, an attorney who represents Caves, said the state would weld together a case through the accounts of witnesses who have trouble telling the truth. He also argued the camera footage was unclear.

“At no point on video will you see my client with a gun in a vehicle,” he said.

The day ended with the testimony of Jaunice Berry, the mother of victim Trevion Berry. She said Nixon, Caves and Granberry sat in an idling vehicle in front of her home dancing with guns in their hands while playing loud music ahead of the killing.

She said her son and a friend then left in a white Kia sedan and the other vehicle followed it.

Shortly after, police heard gunfire at the New York Market liquor store.

St. Louis County police Officer Stefan Nieman said he arrived at the scene to find Berry bleeding in the passenger seat of the Kia.

“I need help. I need help,” Nieman recalled Berry saying. “I’ve been shot.”

The trail will continue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.