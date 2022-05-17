Trio charged in rash of vehicle break-ins in St. Louis and St. Charles counties

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three males have been charged in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins that took place in February at two businesses in Maryland Heights.

Darryl Muldrow and Kyle Buchanan, both 18, and Deandre Thomas, 20, each were charged with 20 counts of property damage and one count of stealing by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The break-ins happened Feb. 6 at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital and National HealthCare Corp., both in Maryland Heights, court documents say.

The three are facing similar charges in St. Charles County connected to break-ins that same night at an Amazon warehouse in St. Peters, court documents say.

In all, dozens of vehicle break-ins occurred in both counties that night, court documents say.

Among items taken from the vehicles on Feb. 6 were two guns, a laptop, iPad, Apple watch, designer purse, cash and more.

The three men were arrested after taking off from a traffic stop near Halls Ferry Circle in St. Louis County on Feb. 7. They were in a dark-colored Nissan Altima, similar to the vehicle caught on camera during the break-ins the day before, court records show.

In court documents, Maryland Heights police said a gun that had been stolen from a vehicle at the Amazon warehouse was tossed from the Altima the three men were in during the police pursuit. Police also said data from two cellphones seized from Buchanan during the arrest placed him at the site of the break-ins on Feb. 6.

An officer also accused the three of being gang members, but did not provide details in court documents.

Muldrow, of St. Charles, previously was charged with robbery and other charges in St. Charles County in August, and posted bond in December, court records show.

Buchanan and Thomas are from St. Louis, court documents say.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.