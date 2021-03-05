Triple murder suspect fatally shot himself in St. Louis

UPDATED at 8:50 a.m. Friday with the death of the suspect.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Days after filing for divorce, a man fatally shot his wife and her two children in her north St. Louis County home, then snatched his baby girl and dropped her off safely with relatives, authorities said Friday.
Police obtained at-large murder warrants against the suspect -- Bobby McCulley III -- in the three killings late Thursday night.
But even before the warrants could be unsealed, it appeared that the massive search for McCulley ended about 7 a.m. on Clinton Place in St. Louis, where someone was found shot to death inside a car.
St. Louis County evidence technicians were processing the car, and a police source confirmed that McCulley had killed himself. Police recovered what appeared to be a gun from the car, and a bloody blanket was in the front seat.
McCulley, 35, was charged in the deaths of his wife and her two children. Late Thursday night, a 34-year-old woman and her two children were found shot to death at a home in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail, in unincorporated St. Louis County. Her children were a boy, 13, and a girl, 6. Their names have not been released.
The three bodies were found about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when someone called police after hearing gunshots.
Four hours later, police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old girl Zoe McCulley. The alert said Zoe was abducted from the crime scene by her father, Bobby McCulley III. But Zoe was later found unharmed and safe with other relatives, police said.
McCulley was the father of Zoe but not the biological father of the two slain children, said St. Louis County police Officer Tracy Panus. Police think McCulley dropped Zoe off with those relatives, but details of that handoff weren't immediately clear, Panus said.
Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger with Missouri license plate ZC6T3V, and had been spotted near Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards, police said. That's the car that police found on Clinton and were processing for evidence after the 7 a.m. Friday shooting call.
McCulley filed for divorce Feb. 28. His home address is listed in court documents as a home in Bellefontaine Neighbors, on Blackhurst Drive, while his wife was still living at the home on Lockwig Trail. McCulley's divorce lawyer, Marshall Hoekel, declined to talk about the divorce proceedings with the Post-Dispatch on Friday morning. He said police hadn't contacted him Friday morning looking for McCulley.
On the wife's social media page, it was clear the couple had a bad breakup, but she seemed almost light-hearted in some posts, such as complaining about no longer having a babysitter and about going back into the dating world. In a post Saturday, the day before McCulley filed for divorce, she wrote: "Soooo... what y'all doing on this good Saturday??? Anyone wanna come help me move his (expletive) out of my house into a storage unit so he has no reason to come back here or continue contacting me?"
The crime on Lockwig Trail was the second triple slaying in one month in the St. Louis metro area. On Feb. 4, a woman and her two young children were shot to death in a home in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis by the woman's ex-boyfriend, police said.
In that case, Ronald S. Marr, 34, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was captured 100 miles from St. Louis, in Effingham, Illinois.
St. Louis police said the three victims — 30-year-old Kanisha Hemphill, 8-year-old Journee, and 1-year-old Jakari — were each shot multiple times at 4124 South Grand Boulevard. Officers responding to a call for shots fired went into the home about 7 a.m. Thursday and found the three dead.
AMBER ALERT 2021-2 CANCELLED: VICTIM WAS LOCATED SAFE AND UNHARMED WITH ALTERNATE FAMILY MEMBERS. SUSPECT IS STILL AT LARGE. pic.twitter.com/Ssy3hGr4dY— Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) March 5, 2021
