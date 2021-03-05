Triple murder suspect fatally shot himself in St. Louis

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four hours later, police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old girl Zoe McCulley. The alert said Zoe was abducted from the crime scene by her father, Bobby McCulley III. But Zoe was later found unharmed and safe with other relatives, police said.

McCulley was the father of Zoe but not the biological father of the two slain children, said St. Louis County police Officer Tracy Panus. Police think McCulley dropped Zoe off with those relatives, but details of that handoff weren't immediately clear, Panus said.

Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger with Missouri license plate ZC6T3V, and had been spotted near Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards, police said. That's the car that police found on Clinton and were processing for evidence after the 7 a.m. Friday shooting call.

McCulley filed for divorce Feb. 28. His home address is listed in court documents as a home in Bellefontaine Neighbors, on Blackhurst Drive, while his wife was still living at the home on Lockwig Trail. McCulley's divorce lawyer, Marshall Hoekel, declined to talk about the divorce proceedings with the Post-Dispatch on Friday morning. He said police hadn't contacted him Friday morning looking for McCulley.