Triple shooting in St. Louis injures man and two children
Triple shooting in St. Louis injures man and two children

ST. LOUIS — Two children and a man were hospitalized after a shooting in the 5200 block of Alabama Avenue around noon on Monday, police said.

The children are about 9 and 4 years old, police said. Police did not say how serious their injuries were.

The scene of the shooting is in south St. Louis, near the border of the Dutchtown and Carondelet neighborhoods.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 7, at least 55 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Sixteen of them have died.

