Triple shooting in St. Louis injures man and two children

ST. LOUIS — Two children and a man were hospitalized after a shooting in the 5200 block of Alabama Avenue around noon on Monday, police said.

The children are about 9 and 4 years old, police said. Police did not say how serious their injuries were.

The scene of the shooting is in south St. Louis, near the border of the Dutchtown and Carondelet neighborhoods.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

