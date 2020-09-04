 Skip to main content
Triple shooting in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood kills one teen, injures two others
ST. LOUIS — One teen was killed and two others were hurt in a triple shooting late Thursday night in north St. Louis.

Authorities said the shooting was just before 11 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hodiamont Avenue.

Initial reports from police are that an 18-year-old man was dead, and an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were hurt. Homicide detectives are investigating. Police released no details about a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

That block of Hodiamont is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, where crime has dropped 24% compared to the same six-month period a year ago.

