Triple shooting in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood kills two teens, injures another

UPDATED at 8:20 a.m. with victims' names

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man and a Pagedale woman, both 18 years old, were killed late Thursday and a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a triple shooting in north St. Louis.

Terrell Djuan Scott Jr. and Gerliah Monae Dennis were fatally shot about 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Hodiamont Avenue.

Scott lived in the 2700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in St. Louis; Dennis lived in the 6500 block of Joseph Avenue in Pagedale.

Scott and Dennis were inside a vehicle when police found them. Scott was dead at the scene, and Dennis was taken to a hospital, where she died. The boy was stable, police said.

That block of Hodiamont is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, where crime has dropped 24% compared to the same six-month period a year ago.

Police said they had no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous or be considered for a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.