Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — Police found three young men with gunshot wounds early Friday morning in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree near O'Fallon Park. 

Officers responded to a shooting call about 3:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue where they found a bullet-riddled vehicle had crashed into a tree.

Inside were three men ages 18, 19 and 21 who all had gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a hospital. The 18-year-old was unstable and in critical condition, police said. 

The other two victims were stable, according to police.

Police did not release any more details about the shooting Friday. 

Tags

Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments