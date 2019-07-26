ST. LOUIS — Police found three young men with gunshot wounds early Friday morning in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree near O'Fallon Park.
Officers responded to a shooting call about 3:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue where they found a bullet-riddled vehicle had crashed into a tree.
Inside were three men ages 18, 19 and 21 who all had gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a hospital. The 18-year-old was unstable and in critical condition, police said.
The other two victims were stable, according to police.
Police did not release any more details about the shooting Friday.