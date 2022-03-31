Triple shooting leaves two dead in Central West End neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A triple shooting in the Central West End neighborhood left two people dead early Thursday and a third person hospitalized.

St. Louis police said the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue, near the campus of St. Louis University.

The SLU campus Public Safety Department issued an alert to its students, saying that three suspects wearing black clothing were armed with a gun and last seen running away from that block of Laclede.

Police were searching for the gunman in an area east of Grand Boulevard and south of Washington Avenue.

Two of the victims died at the scene, and the third was taken away by ambulance though police have not said how badly that person was hurt. The names of those killed haven't been released.

St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Before Thursday morning's triple shooting, St. Louis police said the city had counted 33 homicides for the year, but none in the Central West End neighborhood.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.