Triple shooting part of a violent 3½ hours in St. Louis overnight

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a triple shooting east of Fairground Park early Friday, part of a violent 3½ hours in the city overnight.

At about 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Kossuth Avenue, police found three shooting victims -- one person who was conscious and breathing, and two others who weren't.

The triple shooting was in the city's Fairground neighborhood in north St. Louis. Officers with the police department's Real Time Crime Center provided no other details in the hours after the shooting.

Police and paramedics were especially busy overnight Thursday into Friday morning. At about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman was shot in the face near West Florissant and Adelaide avenues in the O'Fallon neighborhood. She survived, but her condition wasn't released.

About an hour later, at 11:27 p.m. Thursday, a hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian at Theodosia and Hamilton avenues in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police had no description of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, who was female. Officers with the accident-reconstruction team are investigating.