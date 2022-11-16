Trooper shoots man in arm during traffic stop in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Wednesday afternoon shot a man in the arm as the man was running from a traffic stop in north St. Louis County.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to survive, Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Police attempted to pull over the man's vehicle near Halls Ferry Road and Hecht Avenue in north St. Louis County, Thompson said. He got out and ran, and a trooper shot him in the arm.

The man was arrested and taken to a hospital, Thompson said.

A trooper involved is part of a St. Louis FBI task force, Thompson said. The agency could not immediately confirm if the trooper was in a marked patrol vehicle or an unmarked car.

Thompson noted investigators were at the scene just before 4 p.m. and said additional information would be released later.