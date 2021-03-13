 Skip to main content
Troopers search for gunman after deadly 'rolling gun battle,' crash on I-270
Troopers search for gunman after deadly 'rolling gun battle,' crash on I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol were searching for a gunman Friday night after a deadly "rolling gun battle" and vehicle crash on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-270 between Old Halls Ferry and New Halls Ferry roads. In the aftermath, a white sedan was seen hanging partly on a concrete median wall near an overpass.

Crash after rolling gun battle on I-270

A vehicle hangs over the median wall on I-270 between Old Halls Ferry and new Halls Ferry roads after a fatal rolling gun battle on Friday, March 12, 2021. Screen grab from KTVI.

Early reports from the scene indicated three victims had been shot and that one of them had died. Paramedics took the two survivors to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment; their conditions weren't immediately available. Authorities have not released details about the victims, including age and gender.

The patrol described the shooting as a "rolling gun battle" on I-270 near the highway's 30-mile marker.

Another vehicle fled before officers arrived. The patrol said that car -- a red Infiniti -- was last seen speeding east on I-270. St. Louis County police were alerting area police agencies about the car that got away. Police said a witness saw a gunman in the Infiniti, though officers said the account was unconfirmed. Police said the driver was wanted for questioning in a homicide.

Eastbound lanes were shut down during the investigation, with traffic diverted at West Florissant Avenue.

Police were asking anyone who saw the shooting or crash to call the patrol's headquarters at 636-300-2800.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

