Troy, Ill. woman killed in Interstate 70 crash
MADISON COUNTY — A woman from Troy, Ill. was killed in a crash Saturday on Interstate 70 that closed the westbound roadway for four hours, police said.

The Illinois State Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 7:09 a.m. about one mile east of the I-55/270 interchange. The driver of a 2015 Mack truck with a dump trailer who was traveling east entered a "center turn around" and crossed the westbound lanes to attempt to dump his load in a construction zone, police said. A 2009 Volkswagen Jetta then struck the tractor-trailer.

Riley Schreck, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 56-year-old driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The roadway was closed for about four hours while police investigated.

