 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy man dead in single-car crash
0 comments

Troy man dead in single-car crash

{{featured_button_text}}

TROY — A Troy, Mo., man was killed Saturday morning when the pickup truck he was driving ran off the road and overturned.

Barney Harris, 51, of Troy was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 47 at Mennemeyer Road around 10:30 a.m. when the truck went off the road, skidded and overturned, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris had been wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports