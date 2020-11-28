Troy man dead in single-car crash

TROY — A Troy, Mo., man was killed Saturday morning when the pickup truck he was driving ran off the road and overturned.
Barney Harris, 51, of Troy was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 47 at Mennemeyer Road around 10:30 a.m. when the truck went off the road, skidded and overturned, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harris had been wearing a seatbelt at the time.
