Troy man on motorcycle dies in Lincoln County crash
Troy man on motorcycle dies in Lincoln County crash

A man riding a motorcycle Friday morning in Lincoln County died after crashing into the side of a car that pulled out of a private driveway.

Samuel Jakubczak, 24, of Troy, was southbound on Highway J at 8 a.m., when he hit the driver's side of a 2017 Buick Encore, according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officials said the driver of the car, Lauren Boone, 29, of Moscow Mills, failed to yield to the 2018 Kawasaki 650 motorcycle. Boone, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Troopers said Jakubczak was wearing a helmet.

