Troy, Missouri, man dies after motorcycle crash
Troy, Missouri, man dies after motorcycle crash

LINCOLN COUNTY — A Troy, Missouri, man died Tuesday after the motorcycle he was driving veered off the right side of the road, then crossed back to the left and overturned, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Francis R. Biron, 83, was driving his 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Highway 79, just south of Highway C near Old Monroe, Missouri, about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday when the crash occurred, according to the highway patrol report.

Biron was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon, the highway patrol said.

