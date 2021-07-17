 Skip to main content
Troy, Mo., man dies in Montgomery County wreck
Troy, Mo., man dies in Montgomery County wreck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — A 50-year-old Troy, Mo., man was killed Friday night when his vehicle went off the side of a road and struck a tree, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

Bobby R. Aery was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado near 91 Strube Road about 9 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, the patrol said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

