MARION COUNTY — A teenager from Troy, Mo., was fatally injured when the pickup he was riding in Sunday crashed north of Hannibal.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Hunter M. Thorp, 17, of Troy, Mo. He was the son of the driver, Michael C. Thorp, who suffered moderate injuries in the crash.
Police said Michael Thorp, 43, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup south on U.S. Highway 61 on Sunday afternoon. The pickup was pulling a camper trailer. Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, the pickup crashed about a half-mile south of Hannibal.
Police said Michael Thorp lost control of the pickup. The pickup went off the left side of the road into the median and overturned. Michael Thorp and his son were thrown from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a seat belt, police said.
Hunter Thorp was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Quincy, Ill., police said.