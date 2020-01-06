Troy, Mo., woman killed when medical emergency causes crash in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Troy woman was killed in a fatal crash in St. Charles County after she suffered a medical emergency while driving and her vehicle hit a rock bluff.
Anna L. Twellmann, 73, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe on northbound Highway 61 south of Dietrich Road about 6:25 p.m. Sunday when she suffered a medical emergency, according to a Highway Patrol report.
Twellman's SUV then swerved off and on the roadway before traveling off the right side of the road and hitting a rock bluff, according the report. The collision overturned the SUV.
Twellmann was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Nassim Benchaabane
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.
