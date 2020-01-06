Troy, Mo., woman killed when medical emergency causes crash in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Troy woman was killed in a fatal crash in St. Charles County after she suffered a medical emergency while driving and her vehicle hit a rock bluff.

Anna L. Twellmann, 73, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe on northbound Highway 61 south of Dietrich Road about 6:25 p.m. Sunday when she suffered a medical emergency, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Twellman's SUV then swerved off and on the roadway before traveling off the right side of the road and hitting a rock bluff, according the report. The collision overturned the SUV.

Twellmann was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.