You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Troy, Mo., woman killed when medical emergency causes crash in St. Charles County
0 comments

Troy, Mo., woman killed when medical emergency causes crash in St. Charles County

Subscribe for 99¢

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Troy woman was killed in a fatal crash in St. Charles County after she suffered a medical emergency while driving and her vehicle hit a rock bluff. 

Anna L. Twellmann, 73, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe on northbound Highway 61 south of Dietrich Road about 6:25 p.m. Sunday when she suffered a medical emergency, according to a Highway Patrol report. 

Twellman's SUV then swerved off and on the roadway before traveling off the right side of the road and hitting a rock bluff, according the report. The collision overturned the SUV. 

Twellmann was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

0 comments

Tags

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports