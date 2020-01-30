Troy, Mo., woman made child pornography and blamed someone else, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman from Troy, Missouri, was charged this week with creating child pornography of a 4-year-old girl and blaming someone else for the crime.

Julie Hayes, 48, of the 500 block of Long Train Drive, was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and felony harassment.

Charging documents say that Hayes created pornographic images of a 4-year-old girl between July 1, 2015, and Aug. 1, 2016.

Last August, Hayes "presented said images of child pornography to police and misrepresented that the images belonged to" another person, charges say. That person suffered "emotional distress" as a result.

Hayes was being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $75,000 cash-only bail. If Hayes posts bail, a judge has ordered her to have no contact with and to stay at least 500 feet from the child and the person Hayes allegedly blamed in the case.

Hayes' lawyer could not be reached for comment Thursday.