 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy police ram fleeing pickup in Lincoln County to protect others, officials say
0 comments

Troy police ram fleeing pickup in Lincoln County to protect others, officials say

Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Pursuit

Joshua E. Cheatham, 30, of Moscow Mills, was arrested Sept. 11, 2020. Courtesy of Troy police 

TROY, Mo. — Police arrested a man here Friday after ramming his pickup as he drove erratically into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 61, officials said.

Joshua E. Cheatham, 30, of Moscow Mills, was charged with one count of resisting arrest and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Cash bond was set at $75,000.

The incident started around 2:30 p.m., when an officer tried to pull over a light brown pickup for reports of speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder. Officials said the driver stopped, made a U-turn in the median and drove the pickup south in the northbound lanes, sometimes in excess of 100 mph.

A Troy police officer pulled in behind him, according to a press release, to warn traffic. With more officers joining the pursuit from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies, the pickup cut through another median, hopped onto John Deere Drive, then returned to the highway, causing a three-vehicle accident.

Officials said another vehicle overturned near the intersection of Himmel Road while trying to avoid the fleeing truck.

As the truck started to lose control near the Highway U overpass, a Troy police officer rammed the pickup on the side “believing the suspect would cause additional accidents, possibly fatal,” police said. Attempts to spike the tires had been unsuccessful.

Both the suspect and the officer were transported to hospitals for a brief time.

Police said they found several small liquor bottles and a small handgun in the truck.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports