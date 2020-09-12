Troy police ram fleeing pickup in Lincoln County to protect others, officials say

TROY, Mo. — Police arrested a man here Friday after ramming his pickup as he drove erratically into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 61, officials said.

Joshua E. Cheatham, 30, of Moscow Mills, was charged with one count of resisting arrest and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Cash bond was set at $75,000.

The incident started around 2:30 p.m., when an officer tried to pull over a light brown pickup for reports of speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder. Officials said the driver stopped, made a U-turn in the median and drove the pickup south in the northbound lanes, sometimes in excess of 100 mph.

A Troy police officer pulled in behind him, according to a press release, to warn traffic. With more officers joining the pursuit from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies, the pickup cut through another median, hopped onto John Deere Drive, then returned to the highway, causing a three-vehicle accident.

Officials said another vehicle overturned near the intersection of Himmel Road while trying to avoid the fleeing truck.