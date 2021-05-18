 Skip to main content
Truck crash on wet interstate near Shrewsbury partially shuts down I-44 for hours
Updated at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday with more information. 

SHREWSBURY — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near Shrewsbury left a truck hanging off a bridge and the interstate partially shut down for hours on Tuesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said there were no injuries after the crash, which happened about 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near the Jamieson Avenue exit. The highway was partially closed until after 1 p.m.  

The driver of a Pepsi truck lost control on the wet roadway, sliding the truck to one side of the highway and hitting a guardrail, according to MSHP. The truck then came back on the road, lost control again, veered to the other side of the highway and ran into another guardrail.

When it came to rest, the cab of the truck was teetering on the edge of an overpass. 

The driver was rescued by fire personnel from Shrewsbury, Clayton, St Louis City, Brentwood, Maplewood and Webster Groves said Shrewsbury police.

