Truck driver from Florissant area killed in tractor-trailer crash in St. Clair County
Truck driver from Florissant area killed in tractor-trailer crash in St. Clair County

SHILOH, Ill. — A man from the Florissant area died when the tractor-trailer he was driving early Thursday crashed in Shiloh, Illinois, authorities said.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old James D. Miller.

Shiloh police Capt. Jesse Phillips said officers were called just after 5 a.m. Thursday about a crash in the 1700 block of Cross Street.

Miller was driving a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer south on Cross when it crossed the center line and went off the road, Phillips said. The truck went down an embankment and ended up in a wooded area.

Miller was the only person in the truck. The St. Clair County coroner's office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The results of routine toxicology tests could take weeks.

Sports