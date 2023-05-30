Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EDWARDSVILLE — A semitruck-driving married couple took the stand Tuesday to recount their attempts to save a woman who prosecutors say was run down and killed by her boyfriend on a Pontoon Beach state highway earlier this year.

Stacy and Steven O'Dell testified that Lisa Dunnavent-Polach, 46, was run down by a white pickup truck, and the couple tried to tie a tourniquet to stop her bleeding before she died.

Richard Mayor, 60, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Dunnavent-Polach's death. He is acting as his own attorney in the jury trial that opened Tuesday in Madison County court.

Prosecutors argued that Mayor and his girlfriend were in a weekslong fight when the O'Dells spotted Dunnavent-Polach walking on the side of a busy road, Illinois Highway 111, near Bel Air Drive.

Stacy O'Dell told the jury the woman was being trailed by a white pickup truck that was driving erratically.

"Her face was very distraught," she told the jury. "She was looking for help."

O'Dell said she watched through her rearview mirror as the pickup truck drove over a median "with no regard for traffic" and the woman fell to the ground.

"He was like a madman on her," she told the jury.

O'Dell said she called her husband, crying, and he said he would drive over to help the woman.

When Steven O'Dell took the stand Tuesday, he said the white pickup truck was pulled to the side of the road when he arrived, and Dunnavent-Polach was hiding behind a tree. He slowed his semitruck, and the woman ran toward him and tried to get into its cabin.

"She was terrified," he told the jury.

Steven O'Dell said the pickup then revved its engine and rammed the woman, taking off a door of the semi and nearly severing one of the woman's legs. The truck then drove off.

Steven O'Dell, who spent three years in the Marine Corps, said the woman was losing blood, and he searched for something to use as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

"I wasn't wearing a belt," he said. "I didn't have a knife to cut the seatbelt."

He instead ripped the cord off his truck's CB radio.

"She said: 'I have children. I'm not ready to die yet," he told the jury.

Prosecutors played Steven O'Dell's 911 call, where he asks Dunnavent-Polach who did this to her, then tells the dispatcher she said it was her boyfriend, Richard Mayor. She can be heard spelling Mayor's last name.

Dunnavent-Polach died later at a St. Louis hospital.

Police spotted the broken-down white F150 nearby, and Madison County Sheriff's deputies found Mayor walking through a Granite City neighborhood near where the truck was found. Prosecutors said evidence will show that the pickup was registered to Mayor and was marked with blood matching Dunnavant-Polach.

Also in court Tuesday, video surveillance played for the jury showed a pedestrian being followed on the highway by a white Ford F150 that, as the O'Dells testified, ran over a highway median when the woman crossed the road.

Ashley Dunnavan, Dunnavent-Polach's daughter, testified Tuesday that Mayor told her two weeks before her mother's death that he had kicked her out of their East St. Louis home and burned her clothes.

Dunnavan testified that Mayor then told her that if her mother returned, he would "put her in a hospital" where she'd be "unrecognizable."

Mayor, representing himself, did not introduce his defense, opting to wait until later in the trial, which is expected to continue Wednesday. He questioned witnesses on the accuracy of their memories but was struck down by Madison County Judge Kyle Napp when he violated the rules of introducing evidence into the case.

Napp cleared the all-women jury from the courtroom before admonishing Mayor for muttering, "I can see how this is going to go," after she ruled against him.

"Mr. Mayor, you made the decision to represent yourself," Napp said. "I won't say beg, because judges don't beg, but I strongly recommended that you get an attorney."

Napp said she would hold Mayor in contempt if he continued to make extra comments.

"Simply because you watched something on TV doesn't mean you know how to be a lawyer," Napp told Mayor.

Prosecutors are expected to continue their case at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center.