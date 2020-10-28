Truck fatally hits Kirkwood woman on shoulder of I-44

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Kirkwood woman standing on the shoulder of Interstate 44 after a vehicle crash was killed Tuesday when a tractor-trailer jackknifed and struck her and another pedestrian.

The crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, killing 30-year-old Heather N. Baker.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said she was struck on westbound I-44, east of Highway 109.

Another female pedestrian, 28-year-old Jessie M. Christopher of Fenton, was also struck by the truck. She suffered moderate injuries, the patrol said.

The truck driver, Tony R. Pope, was seriously hurt in the crash. Pope, 60, is from Akins, Alabama.

Baker and Christopher had been on the highway because their 2016 Jeep Wrangler was disabled in a previous crash with a 2018 Freightliner truck. The Jeep and Freightliner were both parked on the shoulder, police said.

A westbound International tractor-trailer driven by Pope hit the back of a 2016 Honda CRV, causing Pope's truck to jackknife and go off the highway to the right. There, he struck the Jeep and the two pedestrians, police said.

Pope's truck then hit the truck that was parked on the shoulder.

Baker died at the scene. Christopher and Pope were taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. The woman driving the Honda that was hit from behind was uninjured, police said.