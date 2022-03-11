Truck plunges off ramp near Poplar Street Bridge, injuring two

ST. LOUIS — Two people were seriously injured early Friday when a tractor-trailer plunged off an entrance ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge, authorities said.
The truck lost control on eastbound Interstate 44 (northbound I-55), on the ramp to the bridge, and toppled onto South Second Street about 4 a.m.
The St. Louis Fire Department said two people were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. More than an hour after the rescues and after emergency responders had gone, the cab of the truck caught fire.
Fire crews were back at the crash site about 5:30 a.m., putting out the blaze.
Battalion 2 reports: EB I-44, on the entrance ramp to the Poplar St. Bridge; a semi-trailer truck lost control, falling off the ramp to S. 2nd & Poplar St.— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) March 11, 2022
Two occupants transported urgently by #EMS/Medic 2 in serious, but stable condition. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/DEcJlwqPv1
Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com