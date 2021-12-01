Trucker dies after vehicle hits bridge pillar in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Tennessee was killed Wednesday after his tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge pillar on a highway ramp in St. Louis County.

The victim is identified as Mukhan Turdaliev, 56, of Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the crash involved just one vehicle, the tractor-trailer. It happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near eastbound Interstate 70 and the ramp leading to northbound Interstate 270.

Turdaliev was driving a 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer. The vehicle ran off the east side of the ramp and hit the bridge pillar, the patrol said. He died at the scene. Turdaliev had been wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The ramp was closed for hours for the crash investigation.

