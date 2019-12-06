LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant area trucker was fatally injured late Thursday night when his truck hit a car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70 and overturned in western Missouri.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Eddie L. Hughes, 47.
Hughes was driving a 2017 Freightliner east on I-70 about 11 p.m. Thursday. His vehicle traveled onto the shoulder, near mile marker 44.8 in Lafayette County, hitting an unoccupied Dodge Magnum, the patrol said. Hughes' vehicle then went down an embankment and overturned.
A Lafayette County official pronounced Hughes dead at the scene about 1:40 a.m. Friday, the patrol said. The crash on I-70 was about 4½ miles west of Highway 13, between the towns of Concordia and Odessa.